Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 41,347 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 325,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,347 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProAssurance by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 838,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 65,828 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.59. 208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,298. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 0.30. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $29.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.