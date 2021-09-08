Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 9,557 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,557 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $9,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at about $48,538,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 12.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,201,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 243,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 149.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after acquiring an additional 228,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,911,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,081,000 after acquiring an additional 183,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,361,000 after acquiring an additional 128,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,702. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.91 and a 12 month high of $152.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.41 and a 200 day moving average of $129.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,891 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

