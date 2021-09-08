Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 152,449 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 107,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 16,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 360,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.86. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

