SOPHiA Genetics (SOPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SOPH stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. SOPHiA Genetics has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $19.80.

SOPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

