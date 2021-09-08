South Star Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Trading Down 5.7%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. 63,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 29,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STSBF)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.