Southwestern Energy to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWN. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,663 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,970 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,917,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,903,000 after acquiring an additional 445,413 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.