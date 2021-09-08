S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $984,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 99.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 26.2% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $446.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $428.79 and a 200 day moving average of $391.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $454.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

