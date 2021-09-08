SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Hits $0.0678 on Major Exchanges

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $29,059.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00131983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00187712 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,337.73 or 0.07234640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,112.07 or 0.99949428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.25 or 0.00900060 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.