SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of SPTS stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,069. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.