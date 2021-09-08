Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines stock opened at $138.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.96 and its 200-day moving average is $139.04. The company has a market cap of $123.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

