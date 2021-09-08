Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 39.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 15.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $272.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,516.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $195.81 and a one year high of $282.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.74.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $75,008,412.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,009 shares of company stock worth $105,217,885 over the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

