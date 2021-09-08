Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 690 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hologic by 45.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,309,000 after acquiring an additional 106,698 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 913,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

