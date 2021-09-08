Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Sets New 52-Week High at $97.77

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.77 and last traded at $94.26, with a volume of 40274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.02.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPB. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.38.

The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.89.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 299,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

