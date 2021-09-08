Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) declared a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62.

Spire has increased its dividend payment by 17.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Spire has a dividend payout ratio of 58.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Spire to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

NYSE SR opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $77.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.49.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spire will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spire stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Spire worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

