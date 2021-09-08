Splintershards (SPS) Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a market cap of $34.09 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFuel (SFUEL) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,687,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

