Sportcash One Trading 9.2% Higher This Week (SCONEX)

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Sportcash One has a total market cap of $527,458.65 and $59,498.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sportcash One coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00060392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00129662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00183813 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.71 or 0.07207985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,497.38 or 1.00263813 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.98 or 0.00724485 BTC.

About Sportcash One

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Sportcash One Coin Trading

