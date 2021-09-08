Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,047 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000.

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $15.78.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

