stETH Price Up 27.7% Over Last 7 Days (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. One stETH coin can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About stETH

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

