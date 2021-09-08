Stifel Europe Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $750.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target upped by Stifel Europe from $650.00 to $750.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $631.08.

HUBS opened at $687.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of -369.41 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $627.19 and a 200-day moving average of $547.79. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $264.06 and a 52-week high of $715.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

