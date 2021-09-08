Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ELYM opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. Eliem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $29.69.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

