Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $305.64

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 305.64 ($3.99) and traded as high as GBX 398 ($5.20). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 391 ($5.11), with a volume of 3,184,769 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STCK shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Stock Spirits Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 377 ($4.93) in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Stock Spirits Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £782 million and a PE ratio of 27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 305.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 285.66.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.