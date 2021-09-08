StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,980 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 34,806 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 337,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,466,000 after buying an additional 201,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $67.77 on Wednesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $70.47. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.74.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $398,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,055.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

