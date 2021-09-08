Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 561,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 38.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.43) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

