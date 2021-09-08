Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $134,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 53,422 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 456,087 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,959,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,005 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3,772.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.