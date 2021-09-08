Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $34.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SUM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens upped their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.13. 416,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 6.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 5.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 26.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

