SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Trading 1.9% Higher

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s share price traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.29 and last traded at C$12.29. 51,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 180,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.06.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.35 price objective on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.97.

In other news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total transaction of C$125,294.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$669,483.78.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

