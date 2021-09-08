Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.51 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.480 EPS.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,144. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.