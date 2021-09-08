SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Tops $0.78 on Top Exchanges

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001683 BTC on major exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $79.21 million and approximately $108.58 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000374 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008524 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000723 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

