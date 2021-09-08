Swarthmore Group Inc. Has $323,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Swarthmore Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 754,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,552,000 after acquiring an additional 377,345 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,999. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $110.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

