Swarthmore Group Inc. Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Swarthmore Group Inc. cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.5% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 12,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 764,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $456,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,186 shares of company stock worth $956,254. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. HSBC raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.81. The stock had a trading volume of 198,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,317,432. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.62. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $226.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

