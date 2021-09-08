Swarthmore Group Inc. Sells 1,567 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Swarthmore Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,823 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.7% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $707,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 49,842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $203.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.87 and its 200 day moving average is $191.47. The firm has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

