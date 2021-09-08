Swarthmore Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Swarthmore Group Inc. decreased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for about 2.3% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,637 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,656,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,459,000 after acquiring an additional 373,392 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,842,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,236,000 after acquiring an additional 284,653 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,785,000 after acquiring an additional 402,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,988,000 after acquiring an additional 501,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,016. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $79.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.77.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSNC. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

