Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,700 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Universal Display worth $21,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 12.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Universal Display by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Universal Display by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,238 shares during the period. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $205.29 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $161.01 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.88 and a 200-day moving average of $217.01.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

