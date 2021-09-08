Swiss National Bank Has $23.80 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Five Below worth $23,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVE. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 357,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 458,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 858.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

FIVE stock opened at $184.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.79 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.19.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

