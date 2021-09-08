Swiss National Bank Has $29.01 Million Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $29,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $264.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.81. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $269.83.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

