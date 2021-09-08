Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in RH were worth $25,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in RH by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC lifted its position in RH by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 33.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at $87,060,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 41.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. raised their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.94.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $664.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $688.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $632.64. RH has a 52-week low of $310.30 and a 52-week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

