Swiss National Bank Sells 4,500 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $21,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Middleby by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Middleby during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in The Middleby by 82.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Middleby by 16.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in The Middleby by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIDD opened at $176.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $196.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,157. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

