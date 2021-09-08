Swiss National Bank Takes $22.97 Million Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 392,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,971,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 13.4% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

NYSE:OSH opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion and a PE ratio of -40.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,087,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,067,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $278,102.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,107,930.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 944,230 shares of company stock valued at $53,074,517 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

