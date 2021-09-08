Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Critical Contrast

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 21.76% 27.59% 3.60% Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 13.67% 2.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Perella Weinberg Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $16.07 billion 1.62 $1.39 billion $2.60 17.57 Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Dividends

Synchrony Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Perella Weinberg Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Synchrony Financial pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synchrony Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Synchrony Financial and Perella Weinberg Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 1 12 0 2.92 Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00

Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus price target of $54.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.86%. Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus price target of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 22.62%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products. The Payment Solutions platform is a provider of promotional financing for major consumer purchases, offering private label credit cards and instalment loans. The CareCredit platform is a provider of promotional financing to consumers for elective healthcare procedures or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

