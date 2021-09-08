Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYBX. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, May 14th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.94. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synlogic by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 253,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,167,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,112,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.