Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.780-$6.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.19 billion-$4.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.750-$1.800 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $318.75.

Shares of SNPS traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.90. 9,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,919. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $340.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.59.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,467 shares of company stock valued at $110,053,948. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

