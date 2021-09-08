Tachyon Protocol (IPX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $407,505.00

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.28 million and $407,505.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

