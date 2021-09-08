Tael Reaches Market Cap of $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tael coin can now be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.72, $7.20, $119.16 and $10.00.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.88 or 0.00167339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00043901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.31 or 0.00716195 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $34.91, $7.20, $5.22, $62.56, $18.11, $45.75, $119.16, $13.96, $6.32, $24.72, $10.00 and $4.92. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.