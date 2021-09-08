Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Tapestry worth $26,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.19. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

TPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

