Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Target by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after acquiring an additional 509,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after acquiring an additional 289,556 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,685,000 after buying an additional 48,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $242.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.94. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $143.38 and a 1-year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

