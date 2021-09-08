TE-FOOD (TONE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $112,220.00

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $18.71 million and approximately $112,220.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00058924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00152208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.13 or 0.00722509 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00042081 BTC.

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading



