Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,618 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE REXR opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.98. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $63.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

