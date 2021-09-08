Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Life Storage were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Life Storage by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after acquiring an additional 944,404 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after acquiring an additional 928,960 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,924,000 after acquiring an additional 454,848 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI opened at $127.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.34. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.31 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.51.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSI. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.59.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.