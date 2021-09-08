Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 108 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 887.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAP opened at $105.09 on Wednesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

BAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.43.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

