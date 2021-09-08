Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mattel were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 322,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 92,125 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 38,803 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,725,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,975,000 after acquiring an additional 439,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.